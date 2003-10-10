3 Arts Signs Two-Year Deal with Twentieth
Production company 3 Arts Entertainment has reupped with studio Twentieth Century Fox Television for the next two years, the two companies said Thursday.
In addition, Steve Tann is joining 3 Arts as head of its television division, joining the production company’s heads: Howard Klein, Michael Rotenberg and Erwin Stoff.
Tann joins 3 Arts from New Line Television, where he was senior vice president. He also was senior VP of creative affairs at Sony Television and head of current programming at Spelling Television.
Under the deal, 3 Arts will develop and produce series for all networks in association with Twentieth.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.