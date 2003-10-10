3 Arts Signs Two-Year Deal with Twentieth

Production company 3 Arts Entertainment has reupped with studio Twentieth Century Fox Television for the next two years, the two companies said Thursday.

In addition, Steve Tann is joining 3 Arts as head of its television division, joining the production company’s heads: Howard Klein, Michael Rotenberg and Erwin Stoff.

Tann joins 3 Arts from New Line Television, where he was senior vice president. He also was senior VP of creative affairs at Sony Television and head of current programming at Spelling Television.

Under the deal, 3 Arts will develop and produce series for all networks in association with Twentieth.