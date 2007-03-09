3-9-2007: The TV News Report

Cable Firms Balk at Baseball's Terms For Broadcast Deal (WSJ)

Cable operators and EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network will get the chance to continue airing Major League Baseball's out-of-market package of games after the league, facing criticism from Washington and fans, backed off plans to give DirecTV Group Inc. exclusive rights to the games.

Time Warner Sets Reserve to Resolve Final Suits (WSJ)

Drawing a curtain on a tumultuous period, Time Warner Inc. will set aside $145 million to settle final securities-fraud claims relating to its 2001 merger with AOL, bringing the amount spent on AOL-related shareholder lawsuits to about $3.75 billion.

CBS Producer Goes Around, Comes Around (NYT)

Rick Kaplan described his new position as the executive producer of the “CBS Evening News” yesterday as “coming home.” He worked on the broadcast in the 1970s when Walter Cronkite was the anchor. But then, he could have said the same thing at almost any television news organization this week.