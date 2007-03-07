3-7-2007: The TV News Report

PBS Gets Hispanic Network (NYP)

Long on the receiving end, PBS switched roles and doled out some cash of its own, taking a minority stake in V-me, a Spanish-language digital cable network.

Star Jones to Get a Court Show? (Page Six)

SHE'S baaaack! Star Jones, who was unceremoniously dumped from "The View" last year by her former mentor Barbara Walters, will be returning to TV later this year, and not just in a "Law & Order" episode, as we've already reported.

Six Months and Third Place for Couric (USA Today)

Will Katie Couric ever click on The CBS Evening News?As the former NBC Today star passes the six-month mark still stuck deep in third place, that question is under debate.