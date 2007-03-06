3-6-2007: The TV News Report

FCC Eases Video Entry For Telecom Companies (WSJ)

Efforts by telecommunication companies such as AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. to compete head-on with cable operators in the provision of video and broadband service were made easier by the Federal Communications Commission yesterday.

Thai Government Takes Over ITV (WSJ)

Thailand's military-installed government took over the country's only independent television station Tuesday and said it would be temporarily pulled off the air after it failed to pay millions of dollars in license fees.



Broadcasters Agree to Fine Over Payoffs (NYT)

Radio broadcasters have long been accused of corrupting the public airwaves by accepting bribes from corporate music giants. But in a pair of agreements disclosed yesterday, the broadcasters moved to resolve accusations that they had auctioned off the airwaves by agreeing to pay a landmark penalty and pledging to play more music from independent recording artists.