3-1-2007: The TV News Report

EchoStar Net Profits Rises 15% (WSJ)

EchoStar Communications Inc. posted a 15% rise in fourth-quarter net income, driven by higher revenue and more subscribers. The country's No. 2 satellite-TV provider earned $153 million, or 35 cents a share, up from $133 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.

NBC May Oust Evening News Executive (NYT)

In what is being widely interpreted as fallout from the shifting ratings picture, NBC has made plans to replace the executive producer of the network’s “Nightly News With Brian Williams,” according to several NBC executives.

Satellite Merger Hearings Start Off Bumpy (NYP)

If the terse exchange between Wisconsin Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner and Sirius Satellite Radio CEO Mel Karmazin is any indication, the road to regulatory approval for Sirius' $11.4 billion merger with XM Satellite Radio will be antagonistic and bumpy.

