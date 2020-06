2nd Annual TPEC Awards

Outstanding Publicity Campaign for a returning Primetime Network Television Series

Will & Grace (NBC)

Outstanding Publicity Campaign for a returning Primetime Cable Television Series

Sex & the City (HBO)

Outstanding Publicity Campaign for a new Primetime Network Television Series

Survivor (CBS)

Outstanding Publicity Campaign for a new Primetime Cable Television Series

Bull (TNT)

Outstanding Publicity Campaign for a Primetime Network Movie or Miniseries

Annie (ABC)

Outstanding Publicity Campaign for a Primetime Cable Television Movie or Miniseries

Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (HBO)

Outstanding Publicity Campaign for a Syndicated Series

Xena: Warrior Princess (Studios USA)

Outstanding Publicity Campaign for a Primetime Network, Cable or Syndicated Special

The 51st Annual Primetime Emmy

Awards (Fox)

Winners selected by TPEC (Television Publicity Executives Committee) members.