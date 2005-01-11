24 Sells in 109

Twentieth Television has sold Fox’s serial drama, 24, to stations in 109 markets, covering 85% of the country.

The show will launch on stations this fall as a weekly hour. It is sold on a barter-only basis, which means each station gives up seven minutes of ad time in the show for the syndicator to sell nationally, while keeping seven minutes to sell itself.

Clearances include ABC affiliates Hearst-Argyle’s WCVB Boston and Hubbard’s KSTP Minneapolis; NBC affiliates Post-Newsweek’s KPRC Houston, Gannett’s KSDK St. Louis and Scripps-Howard’s KSHB Kansas City; and CBS affiliate Emmis Broadcasting’s KOIN Portland.

The program also has been cleared on 18 major-market stations in the Viacom Television Stations Group, including WCBS New York, KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, WBBM Chicago, KYW-WPSG Philadelphia and KPIX-KBHK San Francisco.

Those stations will be happy to hear that the second half of 24's two-night, four-hour preimere on Fox monday night propelled the network to second place in the key 18-49 demo, winning both of its hours in the demo.