24 to Hit Vegas

Word has it that Twentieth Television is bringing 24

star Kiefer Sutherland and creator and executive producer Joel Surnow to the National Association of Television Programming Executives’ show this January to kick off the first selling cycle of Fox's critically acclaimed drama.

Whether fans will find Kiefer on the NATPE floor or in the suites remains an open question. Twentieth executives still haven't made up their mind about whether to join majors King World Productions, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, Universal Television, NBC Enterprises and Sony Pictures Television on the show floor.

24

, entering its third season this fall, should be ready to premiere in broadcast syndication in September 2005. Given its cult-hit status, expect a cable window in addition to the broadcast sale.