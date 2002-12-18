24 helps Fox take adults

Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Tuesday night, according to

the Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings report. The network's big

driver was 24, the 9 p.m. EST drama.

The competition for the 18 through 49 audience was heated: Both ABC and NBC

were tied for second in the demo, just two-tenths of a rating point behind Fox.

And in head-to-head competition -- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- Fox, ABC and NBC were tied

among adults 18 through 49 with a 4.3 rating/12 share.

ABC aired originals of its regular lineup, including its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. comedy

block, led off by 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, and NYPD Blue.

NBC aired a Saturday Night Live special, a Frasier repeat and

Dateline.

CBS, with originals of JAG, The Guardian and Judging

Amy, was first in households and total viewers, second among adults 25

through 54 (behind both ABC and NBC, which tied for first) and fourth among

adults 18 through 49.

For the night, according to the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings, households:

CBS 9.1 rating/15 share, NBC 6.8/11, ABC 6.7/11 and Fox 5.1/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.3/12; ABC and NBC 4.1/11; CBS 3.3/9.

In Nielsen's local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.4/5

with Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a

2.8/4 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Twilight Zone.