24 Finds a Space on MySpace

MySpace will begin offering downloads of Fox Entertainment’s 24 for $1.99, the first-ever network series downloads available through the site. Fox will also offer two free 24 episodes on MySpace through a promotional deal with Burger King. Fox’s parent company News Corp. acquired the social networking site in July for approximately $580 million.

MySpace will aim to create a social network around the marquee Fox drama. A 24 page will offer the entire first and fifth season of the show for downloading at $1.99 an episode, the same price iTunes offers for TV episode downloads.

Beginning May 22, when 24’s fifth season launches on-air, MySpace will also offer downloads of two free episodes from 24 – the first episode of the series and the first episode of the new season – on a “Have It Your Way” site sponsored by Burger King.

Also available for free will be one episode each from two of Fox’s cable networks – Speed’s Pinks and Fuel TV’s FirstHand.