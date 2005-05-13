24 Finale Causes InFANity

TV Guide Channel will launch an original half-hour special to preview the season finale of Fox’s 24. InFANity: 24, hosted by network personality Rosanna Tavarez, will review the season and preview its last episode.

Airing at 8 p.m. on May 23, the show recaps season four’s plot twists and character evolution and previews that night's final episode of 24. The special also includes cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the set.

TV Guide Channel, part of Gemstar-TV Guide International’s TV Guide Television Group, is distributed to around 80 million homes. It has recently relied more original programming to supplement local program listings and signed Joan and Melissa Rivers to helm its awards show coverage.

Higher ad revenues at the channel and higher licensing revenues at TV Guide Interactive helped Gemstar’s cable and satellite TV division jump 54% in revenues last quarter compared to first quarter 2004, making them a bright spot in an otherwise financially ailing company. Gemstar reported revenues declined from $193.2 million in first quarter of 2004 to $175.4 million last quarter.

In March, two top executives unexpectedly departed Gemstar, in which News Corp. has a significant controlling interest. TV Guide Television Group president Ian Aaron left and TV Guide Consumer Electronics president Doug Macrae resigned.