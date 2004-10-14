24 Clears 18 Viacom Stations

Twentieth Television has cleared Fox thriller 24 for an off-net syndicated run on Viacom Inc. stations in 18 major markets, covering 34% of the country, the company said Thursday.

Stations on the roster include WCBS New York, KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, WBBM Chicago, KYW-WPSG Philadelphia, KPIX-KBHK San Francisco, KTVT-KTXA Dallas, WWJ-WKBD Detroit, KSTW Seattle, WTOG Tampa, KMAX Sacramento, KDKA-WNPA Pittsburgh, WJZ Baltimore, WNDY Indianapolis, WWHO Columbus, WUPL New Orleans, KAUT Oklahoma City, KEYE Austin and WFRV Green Bay.

A majority of these stations will run the Kiefer Sutherland starrer twice per week when it begins airing next fall.

Under the terms of the deal, Twentieth and station will split the ad time, with each getting seven minutes to sell.