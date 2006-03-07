24 Brings Fox to No. 1

A double dose of 24 gave Fox a win for Monday night, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings. The network came in with a 5.3 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo with two first-run episodes of the action drama. The 9-10 showing bested the 8-9 broadcast; it earned a 5.9/14 to the earlier time slot’s 4.8/12.

Second for the night was CBS with a 4.9/12 in the demo for its lineup of sitcoms and CSI: Miami (its highest-rated show with a 6.0/15).

Coming in third was NBC with a 4.3/11. Deal or No Deal was close second in its 8-9 time slot with a 4.9/12 to Fox’s 4.8/12. The Apprentice didn’t do as well from 9-10; it scored third in the time slot behind Fox and CBS with a 4.0/9.

ABC had a fourth-place finish for the night with its sitcoms and the series premiere of Miracle Workers, which had a week debut with a 3.4/9, only enough to give it a third-place finish in the 10-11 time slot.

In fifth place for the night was Univision with a 1.8/4 for its soaps.

And (as if they had merged already) tied for last were The WB and UPN, both with a 1.2/3 for the evening.