24 Adds Two
By Jim Benson
Fox’s 24 is turning toward the stage to enhance its ensemble cast.
Tony Award-winner Stephen Spinella (HBO's Angels in America) and two-time Tony Award-nominee Jayne Atkinson have joined the cast for the fifth season of the show, which debuts with a two-parter from
8-10 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 16 (the 100th episode).
Previously announced cast additions include Julian Sands, Peter Weller and JoBeth Williams.
