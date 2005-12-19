24 Adds Two

Fox’s 24 is turning toward the stage to enhance its ensemble cast.

Tony Award-winner Stephen Spinella (HBO's Angels in America) and two-time Tony Award-nominee Jayne Atkinson have joined the cast for the fifth season of the show, which debuts with a two-parter from

8-10 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 16 (the 100th episode).

Previously announced cast additions include Julian Sands, Peter Weller and JoBeth Williams.