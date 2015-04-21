22-Year WXII Vet Fulk Named News Director

Lisa Fulk, assistant news director of WXII Winston-Salem, has been promoted to news director at the NBC affiliate. She starts in the expanded role immediately and reports to Michelle Butt, president and general manager. Fulk succeeds Barry Klaus, who returned to his native New York.

Hearst TV owns the station.

Fulk has spent 22 years at WXII. “I know Lisa to be someone who always does the right thing, and in her role as news director, I can think of nothing I value more. That is why I am confident that Lisa will continue to lead the newsroom and station, for years to come with the greatest successes yet to come,” Butt said.

Fulk is a native of Jamestown, North Carolina.