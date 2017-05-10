21st Century Fox Taps Michael O'Leary as Senior VP of Public Affairs, Policy

21st Century Fox continued to beef up its Washington office with the naming of Michael O'Leary as senior VP in its global public affairs and policy group.

O'Leary, whose appointment is effective June 1, will focus on intellectual property, innovation and market access.

The announcement follows this week's addition of Jamie Gillespie as VP of the group.

O'Leary has been principal of media consultant O'Leary Global Solutions and before that was with the Motion Picture Association of America. His resume also includes stints at the Department of Justice and the Senate Judiciary Committee.