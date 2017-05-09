NAB's Jamie Gillespie Joins 21st Century Fox

Jamie Gillespie, VP of government relations at the National Association of Broadcasters, is joining 21st Century Fox as VP in the company's global public affairs and policy group.

His first day will be June 5.

Gillespie will report to senior VP Kathleen Ramsey, also a former NAB executive.

Before joining NAB in 2006, Gillespie was an aide to Senate Commerce Committee leaders Sens. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.).



“For more than a decade, Jamie Gillespie has been an excellent advocate for NAB on behalf of broadcasters across America," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton. "We wish him nothing but continued success as he joins the talented Washington office of 21st Century Fox.”