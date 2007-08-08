21 Station Groups on Board for ePort

Station groups ranging from CBS to LIN TV to Nexstar Broadcasting Group are on board for ePort, the electronic advertising project that the Television Bureau of Advertising will launch in November.

All told, 21 groups committed to the platform, which the TVB said “will enable a new wave of open-standard electronic transactions between advertisers, agencies, broadcasters and station reps.”

The other station groups are Belo, Citadel Communications, Dispatch Broadcast Group, Duhamel Broadcasting Enterprises, E.W. Scripps, Emmis Communications, Fisher Broadcasting, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle Television, Media General Broadcast Group, Meredith Broadcasting, NBC Universal Television Stations, Pappas Telecasting, Post-Newsweek Stations, Quincy Newspapers, Raycom Media, Sagamore Hill Broadcasting and Tribune.

“The station groups have stepped up to the plate and underlined the broadcasting industry’s commitment to TVB ePort,” TVB president Chris Rohrs said.

Technology firm Spot Buy Spot will build the platform, said the TVB, which announced the project in February. The trade group believes that ePort will make for faster and more efficient transactions.