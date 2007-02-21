20th, NBC Make Digital Deal for Earl
20th Century Fox TV and NBC have reached an agreement to digitally distribute My Name is Earl on multiple digital platforms.
Earl, which stars Jason Lee, is now available for sale on iTunes, AOL, Walmart.com, CinemaNow, as well as on Fox digital properties MySpace and IGN.
Viewers will also be able to stream free ad-supported episodes of the current season on NBC.com for one week after broadcast.
This is the first digital distribution deal for 20th with a third-party broadcast network.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.