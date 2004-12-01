20th Century Fox TV Chiefs Re-Up

News Corp. has renewed contracts with the two presidents of its 20th Century Fox Television studio, Gary Newman and Dana Walden. Terms weren’t disclosed, although Fox issued a statement describing the pact as a “multiyear” agreement.

Newman, 50, and Walden, 40, have helped drive the studio to record profitability in their five years on the job, Fox said. Besides developing hit series, they’ve also boosted revenues through home-entertainment sales, syndication, international, and licensing and merchandising.

The two executives have helped develop 24, Arrested Development, The Bernie Mac Show, Reba and The Simple Life. More recent efforts include Boston Legal, American Dad, North Shore, Point Pleasant, Quintuplets and a yet-to-be titled John Stamos series.

They also resuscitated Family Guy, an animated show that became a cult classic after being cancelled. The two brought the show back into production, ordering 35 new episodes of the adult comedy.