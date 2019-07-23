'2020 Miss America' on NBC Dec. 19

The 2020 Miss America Competition will be on NBC Dec. 19, 2019. The event happens at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Fifty-one contestants will compete.

NBC said the show will highlight a diverse group of students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in scholarship, talent and social impact.

ABC previously aired Miss America.

“The Miss America Organization is proud to partner with Mohegan Sun as we return to our longtime NBC home,” said Regina Hopper, president and CEO, Miss America Organization. “We are looking forward to a fresh take on this historic competition that will showcase the incredible women vying for the job of Miss America 2020.”

Over the last two years, the Miss America Organization and its state competitions have awarded nearly $6 million in scholarships.

Nia Franklin won the title in 2019. She’s spent the past year promoting her social impact initiative “Advocating for the Arts” through appearances at colleges and has made numerous visits to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.