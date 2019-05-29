‘2020 Miss America’ to Air on NBC

The 2020 Miss America special will air on NBC, after the competition had aired on ABC. The date and location of the 2020 event will be announced soon, said NBC.

NBC previously had Miss America for two decades.

“NBC is excited to once again team with our friends at the Miss America Organization in what we know will be an entertaining telecast featuring so many inspiring women,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs and late night, NBC Entertainment.

Related: 'Miss America 2.0' Thinks Outside the Box

The two-hour special will have 51 contestants. “The show will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact,” said NBC.

“Miss America is thrilled to be back home at NBC with our 100th anniversary just around the corner. NBC is the perfect partner to tell the real stories of these intelligent, talented and socially conscious young women who will be the country’s next leaders,” said Regina Hopper, Miss America president & CEO.