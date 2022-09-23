‘20/20’ Hits 45 Seasons Sept. 23

Newsmag 20/20 marks 45 seasons on ABC when the new season begins September 23. The season starter looks at a Florida husband serving life for murdering his wife, despite forensic evidence that pins the crime on another man. Co-anchor Amy Robach speaks with Leo Schofield, in prison for more than three decades for the murder of his wife Michelle.

Also speaking with 20/20 on the case are Leo’s current wife, Crissie Carter Schofield, who he met while in prison, and his daughter, Ashely Schofield, “both of whom have made it their mission to fight for his freedom,” according to ABC.

The episode also offers a peek at the podcast “Bone Valley”, hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King, about the Schofield case, and an interview with King about his 3 ½-year investigation into the case.

New episodes are on Hulu the day after their premiere.

Robach and David Muir anchor 20/20.

Roone Arledge created the program in 1978, and Hugh Downs was the host when the program premiered.

60 Minutes kicked off season 55 on CBS earlier this week. ■