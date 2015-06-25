2015 PromaxBDA Local Awards Winners Announced

PromaxBDA announced the winners of the 2015 PromaxBDA Local Awards at a ceremony Thursday, with Media General, Tribune Broadcasting and Bell Media earning major awards from their local stations and in-house teams.

NBC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations Group and Gannett also fared well.

The top individual station was KXTV News10 Sacramento, as the Gannett-owned ABC affiliate earned three Gold awards, the most of any finalist.

The awards, put on by the association for television promotion, marketing and design professional, honor the best marketing and design developed for local broadcast audiences. Gold, silver and bronze prizes are bestowed in a variety of categories, from General Image Campaign to Sports Promos to Set Design.

"As the television industry continues to evolve, we are seeing an unprecedented level of innovation and creativity from local broadcasters," said Scot Chastain, chairman of the PromaxBDA board of directors and NBC senior VP, affiliate marketing and development. "This year's PromaxBDA Local Awards winners demonstrate that local stations continue to think of exciting new ways to build passionate audiences for broadcast television."

By winning the gold award for set design for the Fox-owned WAGA in Atlanta, in addition to the Southeast Emmy award earlier this month and NewscastStudio’s Set of the Year, Devlin Design Group has completed the triple crown for set design. Leslie Lyndon, the veteran Fox Television Stations exec who retired earlier this year, was the recipient of the inaugural PromaxBDA Industry Icon Award.

2 Broke Girls star Jonathan Kite hosted the ceremony, which took place during the 5th Annual PromaxBDA Station Summit conference, at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in las Vegas.

The full list of PromaxBDA Local Awards Winners can be found here.