2009 Hispanic Summit Registration
Seventh Annual Hispanic Television Summit
Wednesday, September 23 - Thursday, September 24, 2009
at the Marriott Marquis New York City
For Sponsorship and Ticket Information Please Contact Sandy Friedman at 646.746.6740 or email at safriedman@reedbusiness.com
To register by fax click here.
To Recieve a Discount for 3 Guests add "3Discount" in the promo code below.
To Recieve a Dicount for 5 of more guests add "5Discount" in the promo code below.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.