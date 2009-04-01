2009 Cable Show: Technologists Outline Next-Generation Services
By Glen Dickson
Cable Show 2009: Complete Coverage
Washington -- Executives from several major technology vendors, along with a promising young academic, gathered Wednesday at the Cable Show '09 session "Highly Individual: Content Protection & Delivery in the Digital Era" to describe their work in both monitoring the flow of illegal content across broadband pipes and in bringing new services to the cable television plant.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.