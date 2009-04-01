Trending

2009 Cable Show: NCTA's McSlarrow Touts Broadband Explosion

In the blink of an eye, broadband has changed the world, and keeps on changing it.

That
was the message from NCTA president Kyle McSlarrow at the cable trade
association convention's opening general session in Washington
Wednesday.

He signaled legislators in his host city to use a light regulatory hand. "We
should tread cautiously before assuming that traditional regulatory
responses apply in a marketplace that is experimenting, growing and
changing before our eyes," he said.

