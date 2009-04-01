2009 Cable Show: NCTA's McSlarrow Touts Broadband Explosion

Cable Show 2009: Complete Coverage

In the blink of an eye, broadband has changed the world, and keeps on changing it.

That

was the message from NCTA president Kyle McSlarrow at the cable trade

association convention's opening general session in Washington

Wednesday.

He signaled legislators in his host city to use a light regulatory hand. "We

should tread cautiously before assuming that traditional regulatory

responses apply in a marketplace that is experimenting, growing and

changing before our eyes," he said.

Click here for the full article on www.multichannel.com.