2009 Cable Show: EchoStar Unveils "SlingLoaded" Set-Top
EchoStar Technologies will deliver its place-shifting pitch to cable this week, showing off a "SlingLoaded" tru2way-based multituner HD DVR set-top box designed for cable operators.
The T2200S integrates Sling Media's technology to let cable subscribers watch live TV, DVR and VOD content on a range of Internet-connected devices, such as PCs, portable media players and mobile phones.
