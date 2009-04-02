2009 Cable Show: Disney's Iger Challenges Cable Industry to Find Online Model

Cable Show 2009: Complete Coverage

Washington - Walt Disney Co. CEO

Robert Iger told the cable industry in a roundabout way Thursday that

it must find an online model that works sufficiently for both

programmers and distributors, appearing to dismiss a subscription model

proposal "TV Everywhere" made earlier this year by Time Warner

chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes.

In his keynote speech at Cable Show '09 open general session here

Thursday, Iger praised the cable industry, but also warned that

nitpicking on the issue of online video could be devastating for the

industry.

"Let me state the obvious: Cable television is vitally important to

our company, Iger said. "It provides us with a crucial connection with

consumers. And it is a critical creative engine that drives value

across a number of our businesses and across markets and territories

around the world."

