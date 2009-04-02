2009 Cable Show: Disney's Iger Challenges Cable Industry to Find Online Model
Cable Show 2009: Complete Coverage
Washington - Walt Disney Co. CEO
Robert Iger told the cable industry in a roundabout way Thursday that
it must find an online model that works sufficiently for both
programmers and distributors, appearing to dismiss a subscription model
proposal "TV Everywhere" made earlier this year by Time Warner
chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes.
In his keynote speech at Cable Show '09 open general session here
Thursday, Iger praised the cable industry, but also warned that
nitpicking on the issue of online video could be devastating for the
industry.
"Let me state the obvious: Cable television is vitally important to
our company, Iger said. "It provides us with a crucial connection with
consumers. And it is a critical creative engine that drives value
across a number of our businesses and across markets and territories
around the world."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.