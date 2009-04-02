2009 Cable Show: Comcast's Roberts Embraces Online Video As 'Friend, Not Foe'
Washington -- Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said that cable programming online could be a boon for distributors who are smart enough to figure out how to monetize it.
"I think it's a friend, not a foe," Roberts said of online cable programming at the opening general session of Cable Show '09 here Wednesday. "It is powering our broadband business, one of the fastest growing parts of Comcast. For programmers, it's a new opportunity to try to monetize in this horrific advertising environment."
Online video has been a bone of contention with several operators - especially Time Warner Cable - who have voiced concern about the growing amount of programming that is available online for free.
