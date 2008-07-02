2009 Cable Show Co-Chairs Named
By B&C Staff
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association said Wednesday that Michael Willner, vice chairman and CEO of Insight Communications, and Johnathan Rodgers, president and CEO of TV One will co-chair the 2009 Cable Show, which will, for the first time in nearly 40 years, be held in Washington, D.C., at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, April 1-3.
Also for the first time, the Cable Show will serve as the centerpiece for meetings and conferences held by other groups and dubbed "Cable Connection Spring." (April 1-6). It had originally been slated for April 2-7, with the cable show reportedly toward the end of the week. Moving it toward the beginning of the week puts more separation between it and the Easter holiday, a big tourist time in the nation's Capitol.
Groups that will take part include Cable Television Laboratories, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, Women in Cable Telecommunications, the National Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications, Cable Positive and the Cable Pioneers.
