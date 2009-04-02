2009 Cable Show: Cable Execs Vow to Grow Ethnic Share

Cable Show 2009: Complete Coverage

It's time for cable TV to take back the ethnic market.

That was the message from a group of panelists at a breakfast hosted by B&C and Multichannel News called "Multicultural TV: Is it cable's competitive edge?"

For

too long, the satellite industry has been far more successful at

attracting ethnic audiences, in part because cable simply hasn't

realized the growth potential in those markets.

On the panel,

Glenn Goldsmith of Mediacom, David Jensen of Comcast, Tony Maldonado of

Cox, Bryan McGuirk of SES Americom and Otton Padrón of Univision

discussed what cable can do to take back market share.

