2009 Cable Show: Cable Execs Vow to Grow Ethnic Share
By Alex Weprin
Cable Show 2009: Complete Coverage
It's time for cable TV to take back the ethnic market.
That was the message from a group of panelists at a breakfast hosted by B&C and Multichannel News called "Multicultural TV: Is it cable's competitive edge?"
For
too long, the satellite industry has been far more successful at
attracting ethnic audiences, in part because cable simply hasn't
realized the growth potential in those markets.
On the panel,
Glenn Goldsmith of Mediacom, David Jensen of Comcast, Tony Maldonado of
Cox, Bryan McGuirk of SES Americom and Otton Padrón of Univision
discussed what cable can do to take back market share.
