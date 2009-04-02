2009 Cable Show: 100+ Legislators Have Toured Broadband Nation Exhibit

Complete Cable Show 2009 Coverage From Multichannel News

NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow said Thursday that more than 100 legislators had toured the industry’s Broadband Nation exhibit at the cable show as of Thursday; the show had only begun the day before.

It helped that the exhibit, showcasing the cutting edge of broadband technology, was only a few minutes away from Capitol Hill at the Washington-based show.

Some Washington movers and shakers had to cancel their appearances at the show, including House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-CA), D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty, and D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton.

But there were plenty of high-profile policymakers, including Rick Boucher (D-VA), chairman of the House Communications, Technology, & Internet Subcommittee; Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX), ranking member of the Commerce Committee; and new Commerce Secretary Gary Locke, who cut the ribbon on Broadband Nation.

Boucher said Thursday he had not yet made the tour, but hoped to do so by Friday.