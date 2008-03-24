2008 UPFRONT PRESENTATION CALENDAR
March 25
Hallmark Channel, New York
Scripps Networks, Boston
APRIL
April 1
Scripps Networks, Detroit
USA Network, Chicago
April 2
Scripps Networks, Chicago
BET Networks, Los Angeles
April 3
USA Network, Los Angeles
Discovery Networks, Dallas
Cartoon Network, New York
April 8
Scripps Networks, New York
Discovery Networks, Los Angeles
April 9
BET Networks, Chicago
April 10
Scripps Networks, Minneapolis
BET Networks, Detroit
FUSE, New York
April 13
National Geographic, Chicago
April 14
Scripps Networks, Atlanta
April 15
Bravo Media, New York
Scripps Networks, Dallas
April 16
Discovery Networks, Detroit
April 17
BET Networks, New York
April 22
Scripps Networks, Los Angeles
April 23
Discovery Networks, New York
Oxygen, New York
April 24
SiTV, New York
April 27
National Geographic, New York
April 29
Discovery Networks, Atlanta
MAY
May 1
ION Media Networks, New York
May 13
ESPN, New York
Telemundo, New York
May 14
Turner Networks, New York
ESPN Deportes, New York
GolTV, New York
