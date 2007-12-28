2008 International CES Attracts Star Power

The 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas is turning into a star-studded affair.

The Consumer Electronics Association Friday released a list of celebrities scheduled to appear during the annual confab.

Among the highlights:

• Yoko Ono and Sony recording artists Natasha Bedingfield, wil.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas and Pat Monahan of Train will unveil an all-new John Lennon Educational Tour Bus at an invitation-only press reception to be held in the Concierge Center Monday, Jan. 7, from noon-1 p.m. (PST).

• Indy Car driver Danica Patrick and wrestler Candice Michelle will appear at the GoDaddy.com booth Monday.

• Also Monday, XENA will appear live at noon as part of the conference session, and performer at the CEA's Wireless Communications Division reception in the Gibson tent will be Kevin Costner and his band from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. and Rocco Deluca from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Academy Award-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas will appear at XStreamHD's invitation-only press conference Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. in The Venetian, Casanova 503.

• The Sharp booth will be the place for Boston Red Sox fans Tuesday from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., as David Ortiz will make an appearance. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Amanda Beard will be in the GoDaddy.com booth that same day.

• The Monster Cable concert at the Paris Hotel Tuesday night will feature Mary J. Blige and Sheila E., with Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson expected to attend, as well.

• Mad Mike from MTV’s Pimp My Ride will pimp Mitek’s booth Monday from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., 1 p.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Mitek will also host MTX's Mixed Martial Arts Team daily from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Graham Rahal, son of U.S. motor racing legend Bobby Rahal, will get behind the wheel of the BMW Sauber F1 Team racing car in the BMW Sauber F1 Team Pit Lane Park in the Gold Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center daily.