2008 Hispanic Summit Registration

Sixth Annual Hispanic Summit
Wednesday-Thursday
October 22-23
Hilton NYC

Join Leading Executives From Hispanic Television & Media At The One-Of-A-Kind Annual Event

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News invite you to a gathering of top-level television executives to explore the most exciting developments in the Hispanic Television Market. Our 6th Annual Hispanic Television Summit is a networking event that connects you with the top industry leaders who are making money and shows you how they are doing it.

Who should attend:

• Cable TV MSO and System Executives
• Satellite TV Providers and Distributors
• Broadcast Station Group Owners
• Broadband, Telephony and Mobile Digital Video Providers
• Programming Network Executives
• Advertisers, Agencies, Media Buyers and Sellers
• Marketers and Promotions Execs
• Producers and Creative Services
• Researchers
• Financial Investment Community

