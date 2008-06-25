2008 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Inductee- Peggy Green

Vice Chairman, Zenith Media

Peggy Green was promoted to Vice Chairman Zenith Media, a unit of Publicis Groupe SA, on January 18th, 2008. Ms. Green is charged with providing strategic oversight to Zenith's video investments and marketplace approach interfacing with the agency's key vendor community within the highest levels of America's top media companies.



Throughout her career at Zenith and Saatchi and DFS before, Peggy's leadership, intellect, wit and great heart have consistently established her as one of the top media-buying executives in the U.S. Peggy has been recognized with several accolades throughout the years including Media Maven by Advertising Age in 2002.



In 2004 she was recognized as a Media All Star and was selected as Buyer of the Year by Television Week. Her fondest accomplishment however is her selection as Corporate Honoree of the 2006 Children's Art Medal Benefit recognizing her role in the corporate community for promotion and support of education in the field of performing visual arts. Peggy holds a BA degree from the University of Michigan and a Masters Degree in French from Columbia University.



The B&C Hall of Fame committee proudly welcomes Peggy Green into the Class of 2008.