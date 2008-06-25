2008 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Inductee- Glenn A. Britt

President and CEO, Time Warner Cable

Glenn A. Britt was named President and CEO of Time Warner Cable in February 2006 having served as chief executive since 2001 in addition to serving on the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Britt previously served as President and CEO of Time Warner Cable Ventures where he oversaw the launch of Road Runner, the country's first high-speed Internet service. Britt joined Time Inc. in 1972 and rose successively through the ranks from VP-Treasurer of Manhattan Cable Television, Inc (1974) to Sr. VP-Finance for ATC in 1981 and later became Sr. VP and CFO of HBO in 1984 eventually becoming Vice President-Finance of Time Inc. in February 1988.



Mr. Britt serves on the Board of the (NCTA), is also Chairman of the Board of CableLabs and a Board member of the Walter Kaitz Foundation. He is a recipient of Cable Positive's 2007 Joel G. Berger Award, the (NCTA) 2006 Vanguard Award for Distinguished Leadership, the Media Institute's 2006 American Horizon Award, the NAMIC Stanley B. Thomas Jr. Lifetime Achievement, the 2005 Kaitz Foundation Diversity Champion and the 2004 CTPAA (ACC) Presidents Award.



The B&C Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to welcome Glenn Britt into the 2008 Class of the B&C Hall of Fame.