2003 World Series Outpaces ’02

It may not have been the Chicago Cubs-Boston Red Sox matchup many baseball fans dreamed of, but the 2003 World Series pulled in more viewers than last year’s Fall Classic.

In four games on Fox, the New York Yankees-Florida Marlins series averaged 19.5 million viewers, up 15% from the San Francisco Giants-Anaheim Angels series a year ago. As of Friday afternoon, the 2003 series was pacing at a 12.4 rating/24 share, a 13% improvement.

Beating last year’s series, though, doesn’t say much. The 2002 World Series was a record low, averaging an 11.0 household rating and 20 share.

According to fast national ratings from last Thursday, when game five aired, Fox averaged an 11.5 rating and an 18 share in prime time (the game ran well past midnight EST, though).

During last Tuesday’s game three, Fox had to sweat out a 39-minute rain delay, the first time in 21 years the World Series stopped play for rain.