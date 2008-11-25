.2 Launch Pushed to Spring

The debut of digital network .2 has been pushed back from December to the spring. Pronounced “dot-two,” the entertainment network was scheduled to premiere Dec. 8. Network executives said a combination of factors contributed to the decision, including the digital conversion in February and, of course, the shoddy state of the economy. Senior V.P./COO Clark Morehouse also said .2 had not yet signed up enough affiliate partners, who get a revenue sharing deal with .2.