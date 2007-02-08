2-8-2007: The TV Industry News Report

Tribune's Net Profits Rise 78% (WSJ)

Tribune Co., which is mulling a potential sale of the company, posted a 78% jump in fourth-quarter earnings, aided by investment gains and an extra week compared with a year earlier.The TV and newspaper company didn't offer new information on its continuing strategic review, launched last fall amid a sagging stock price and investor pressure.

Numbers Out on How Rich the YouTube Deal Was (NYT)

Everyone suspected that the investors, founders and early employees of YouTube made tidy sums when it was acquired by Google for $1.65 billion in stock late last year.But until yesterday, few knew just how tidy those sums were. The answer, which Google delivered in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is now in: The sums are big enough to spark a new wave of envy across Silicon Valley.



News Corp Seeks New Plot for MyNetworkTV (WSJ)

News Corp.'s acquisition of the fast-growing MySpace social-networking site two years ago may be viewed as a digital-media triumph, but the company yesterday made clear that it has a problem in one of its more traditional businesses -- television broadcasting.

A Morning Show with Sex on the Brain (NYT)

He’s smarmy. She’s contrived. He leers at girls like an old stage ham. She talks about freezing her eggs and getting her breasts done. Together they’re Mike Jerrick and Juliet Huddy, Fox’s new morning pair, who use their unholy chemistry to pervert the breakfast hour on “The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet.” We owe these two a warm, warm welcome.