2-6-2007: The TV Industry News Report

Super Bowl Draws 93 Million Viewers (WSJ)

An average of more than 93 million viewers saw the Indianapolis Colts top the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI Sunday, making it the third most-watched program in U.S. television history, according to preliminary estimates from CBS Corp. That total trails only the series finale of "M*A*S*H" and Super Bowl XXX, when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996.

A New Boss at NBC, and Even Newer Issues (NYT)

When Jeff Zucker is named the new chief executive of NBC Universal today, succeeding Bob Wright, he will be completing one of the most spectacular ascents of any recent media executive: from part-time sports researcher in 1986 to corporate C.E.O two decades later.



Disney Combines Ad Staff For Selling Kids' Media (WSJ)

Walt Disney is merging the ad-sales and promotions staffs for its media outlets targeting kids and family, hoping to attract more ad dollars from a broader range of marketers.