2-27-2007: The TV News Report

Arbitron-Nielsen Venture Shows Promise (WSJ)

After a year-long trial, a joint venture of media-ratings companies Arbitron and Nielsen says it has proof that a new technology-driven approach can help clients fine-tune their marketing.

ABC Oscar Broadcast Draws More Viewers (WSJ)

Reversing a two-year slide in viewership, ABC's telecast of the Academy Awards on Sunday drew an audience of about 39.9 million people, according to early estimates from Nielsen Media Research.

Kazaa's Creators Do Latest Venture By The Book (NYT)

RNiklas Zennstrom and Janus Friis made names for themselves as renegade Internet entrepreneurs by taking conventional tasks like talking on the phone or listening to music and giving consumers an unconventional — and free — way to do it.