2-13-07: TV Industry News Report

Time Warner Cable Goes Public (WSJ) Time Warner Inc. said its Time Warner Cable unit has become a public company as a result of Adelphia Communication Corp.'s Chapter 11 plan, which went into effect today.

Time Warner Cable, the second-largest cable operator, expects shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under TWC, and start trading as early as Mar. 1.



Liberty Closes Deal To Acquire Time Warner's Atlanta Braves: (WSJ) Libery MediaCorp. finalized a deal to acquire the Atlanta Braves baseball team from Time Warner Inc., after negotiations lasting for more than a year.

It remains uncertain whether Major League Baseball will approve it. Some Major League Baseball team owners are opposed to corporate ownership. Time Warner came to own the team after acquiring Turner Broadcasting in the late 1990s.

In a complex deal designed to limit both parties' tax bills, Liberty will swap almost one-third of its stake in Time Warner in return for the Braves, Leisure Arts -- a group of craft magazines owned by Time Inc., Time Warner's magazine division -- and $1 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with the deal.

In Doctor’s War, Battles Are Fought in Maternity Ward (NYT) Conservative documentaries — the few, the proud — are typically angry or paranoid, while left-wing ones, far more common, are suffused with exhausted melancholy. Plenty of documentaries, particularly the pervasive sad, lefty ones, aim to make their interviewees look like idiots, but rarely do they succeed at humor.