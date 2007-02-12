2-12-07: TV Industry News Report

Tribune Likely To Forgo Bids and Set Self-Help Plan (Wall Street Journal) More than four months after Tribune put itself on the auction block, the newspaper and television concern is leaning away from accepting any of the offers made by outside bidders and instead opting for a restructuring it would do on its own.



Online Comeback for a Short-Lived TV Channel (New York Times) With the introduction today of gettrio.com, the short-lived but well-loved cable television channel Trio completes its online comeback.



YouTube To Deal in Classic TV Shows (Wall Street Journal) YouTube took another step in its efforts to court providers of popular television shows, with a deal that will bring episodes of "I Spy," "Gumby" and other classic shows to the video-sharing site.

NBC Turns Fresh Eyes to Its Ad Sales: (Wall Street Journal) A few weeks after NBC Universal's new ad-sales chief, Michael Pilot, started work, he was given a framed picture of 30 Rock actor Alec Baldwin, who plays a top executive assigned to the network from General Electric's fictional oven division. Mr. Baldwin had signed the photo "Mike! Mike! Make me proud!"