2-1-2007: The TV Industry News Report

Comcast Net Triples in the Fourth Quarter (WSJ)

Corp.'s fourth-quarter net income tripled amid last summer's acquisition of some Adelphia Communications Corp. cable systems. The nation's largest cable-television provider with 24.2 million video customers reported net income of $390 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with $133 million, or six cents a share, a year earlier.

Suspicious Device in Boston Turns out to be an Ad Campaign for a Cartoon (NYT)

Boston temporarily closed parts of bridges, subway stations, an Interstate highway and even part of the Charles River on Wednesday after the authorities found what the police described as suspicious devices at nine places. But the devices, which included circuit boards, turned out to be part of a marketing campaign by Turner Broadcasting to advertise a cartoon television show, “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”