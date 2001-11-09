1st & Ten, do it again

The computer-generated first down marker will return to Fox's NFL coverage

this weekend, thanks to a sponsorship from Intel Corp.

The 1st & Ten system, made and operated by SporTVision in New York, was

eliminated several weeks ago from the network's two national games per week due

to costs -- approximately $25,000 per game.

'Necessity is the mother of invention, and we're fortunate that in these

trying economic times we could find a sponsor to help return the

computer-generated 1st & Ten line to NFL on Fox coverage,' said David Hill,

Chairman, Fox Sports Television Group.

'The decision to drop it was incredibly hard, and only taken because of the

difficulties in the advertising market.'

Discussions are ongoing regarding use of 1st & Ten during postseason

telecasts and FOX's coverage of Super Bowl XXXVI.