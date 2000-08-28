1st & TEN deal

Sports-technology firm Sportvision has snagged a deal from cable sports network FOX Sports Net to provide its "1st & Ten" virtual-first-down technology for all of FOX Sports Net's nationally telecast Big 12 and Pac-10 college football games. FOX Sports Net will use 1st & Ten for 26 games this year, starting with the Eddie Robinson Classic between Kansas State and Iowa on Aug. 26 and ending with the inaugural Silicon Valley Football Classic on Dec. 31. The agreement with Sportvision extends through the 2002 season. Sportvision, which already supplies 1st & Ten to the FOX Television Network as well as ABC and ESPN, will deliver the virtual-first-down line on a total of nine NFL and NCAA games each week this fall.