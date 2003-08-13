1H ad spending up 2.8%

Ad spending in the first half of 2003 rose 2.8% to almost $47 billion,

according to Nielsen Media Research’s Monitor-Plus ad-tracking service.

The biggest gainer on a percentage basis was Hispanic TV, up 19% to $1.2

billion.

The biggest gainer in terms of dollar volume for the half was national

magazines, which posted a gain of $800 million, or 14%, to $7 billion.

Spot TV was up 4% to $10 billion, while network TV was down 4% to $10.4

billion, due in part to lack of Olympic Games money.

Barter syndication was down 4% to $1.4 billion, while cable dropped 5% to

$6.4 billion, according to the Nielsen numbers.