15. Cox Broadcasting

Usually, Cox Broadcasting targets its morning and late fringe time periods for major programming adjustments, but that's not the case this year. The group's CBS affiliate, KIRO-TV Seattle has some early fringe and access needs, says Bruce Baker, executive vice president of affiliates for Cox. "It's our most difficult programming situation right now." Inside Edition

air from 4 to 5 p.m., and they are not working, says Baker.

In access, the station runs Entertainment Tonight

and Real TV, but KIRO-TV is thinking about Access Hollywood

as a replacement for Real TV, says Baker.

"We're just not as active as we usually are," he adds. "It's pretty quiet." All three of the group's ABC affiliates now carry The View

so they have less need for syndicated offerings. Cox however, did picked up Ananda

for WPXI Pittsburgh, as a substitute for Dr. Laura.

The rest of the group's early fringe lineup appears to be performing well with Oprah

and Judge Judy. Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy

and Entertainment Tonight

make up the bulk of the group's other access offerings.